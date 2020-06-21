All apartments in Tallahassee
1101 Greentree Ct Unit A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1101 Greentree Ct Unit A

1101 Greentree Court · (850) 508-0066
Location

1101 Greentree Court, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1101 Greentree Ct Unit A · Avail. Aug 20

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 888 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
1101 Greentree Ct Unit A Available 08/20/20 2/2 Condo, Close To Universities...$800.00 Per Month! - Available August 2020!

Live close to Universities!

This large two bedroom, two bathroom condo is conveniently located in the Cumberland Forest Community off of High Road. With all appliances, washer & dryer, fireplace and a large screend in back porch this property is perfect for someone looking for a spacious property without the high rent.

The community has a pool and tennis courts for all residents to enjoy.

Find us online at www.gtwoproperties.com or at www.floridarentalads.com/city/Tallahassee

**Please note that we do not advertise on Craigslist** Any ads found on Craigslist are a SCAM**

Offered for lease by:
Gtwo Property Services LLC
1210-2 Miccosukee Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2273601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Greentree Ct Unit A have any available units?
1101 Greentree Ct Unit A has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Greentree Ct Unit A have?
Some of 1101 Greentree Ct Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Greentree Ct Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Greentree Ct Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Greentree Ct Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Greentree Ct Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1101 Greentree Ct Unit A offer parking?
No, 1101 Greentree Ct Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1101 Greentree Ct Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 Greentree Ct Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Greentree Ct Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 1101 Greentree Ct Unit A has a pool.
Does 1101 Greentree Ct Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1101 Greentree Ct Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Greentree Ct Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Greentree Ct Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
