Amenities
1101 Greentree Ct Unit A Available 08/20/20 2/2 Condo, Close To Universities...$800.00 Per Month! - Available August 2020!
Live close to Universities!
This large two bedroom, two bathroom condo is conveniently located in the Cumberland Forest Community off of High Road. With all appliances, washer & dryer, fireplace and a large screend in back porch this property is perfect for someone looking for a spacious property without the high rent.
The community has a pool and tennis courts for all residents to enjoy.
Find us online at www.gtwoproperties.com or at www.floridarentalads.com/city/Tallahassee
**Please note that we do not advertise on Craigslist** Any ads found on Craigslist are a SCAM**
Offered for lease by:
Gtwo Property Services LLC
1210-2 Miccosukee Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2273601)