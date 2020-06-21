Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

1101 Greentree Ct Unit A Available 08/20/20 2/2 Condo, Close To Universities...$800.00 Per Month! - Available August 2020!



Live close to Universities!



This large two bedroom, two bathroom condo is conveniently located in the Cumberland Forest Community off of High Road. With all appliances, washer & dryer, fireplace and a large screend in back porch this property is perfect for someone looking for a spacious property without the high rent.



The community has a pool and tennis courts for all residents to enjoy.



Find us online at www.gtwoproperties.com or at www.floridarentalads.com/city/Tallahassee



**Please note that we do not advertise on Craigslist** Any ads found on Craigslist are a SCAM**



Offered for lease by:

Gtwo Property Services LLC

1210-2 Miccosukee Road

Tallahassee, FL 32308



No Pets Allowed



