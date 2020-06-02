All apartments in Tallahassee
1081-2 Solana Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1081-2 Solana Avenue

1081 Solana Ave · (850) 727-0291
Location

1081 Solana Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32304
San Luis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1081-2 Solana Avenue · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
roommate matching
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
roommate matching
1081-2 Solana Avenue - VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAILABLE - You're going to LOVE this three bedroom townhome with three private bathrooms! Live among friends, just moments to TCC, FSU and FAMU campus. Offering a spacious, over 1500 sq. ft. town home with a fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer included, partial utilities on units with solar panels. Over 1500 square feet of living space and 30% larger bedrooms than most other 3/3's. Brand new carpet throughout the bedrooms and upper floor, tile in the kitchen, baths and foyer, and vinyl laminate in the living room. Split floor plan with one bedroom and private bath downstairs and two bedrooms with private baths upstairs. All bedrooms large enough for a King sized bed and more! Washer & Dryer are included, located upstairs in hallway. Sorry, no indoor smoking and no pets preferred (new carpet). If two leases are signed the lease from now through July 31, 2020 would be at $1200/month, the second lease from 8/1/20 -7/31/21 will be at the $1350.00 rate.

Our Community offers Multiple lease options for the August 2020-July 2021 school year. Individual lease - roommate matching ($499/roommate) limited availability, Individual lease for a group of three ($485/roommate) or lease entire town home as explained above. Call us to schedule your tour! Sorry, no indoor smoking. Small pet considered with fee.

Qualification Level Bronze

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5040073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1081-2 Solana Avenue have any available units?
1081-2 Solana Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1081-2 Solana Avenue have?
Some of 1081-2 Solana Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and roommate matching. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1081-2 Solana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1081-2 Solana Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1081-2 Solana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1081-2 Solana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1081-2 Solana Avenue offer parking?
No, 1081-2 Solana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1081-2 Solana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1081-2 Solana Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1081-2 Solana Avenue have a pool?
No, 1081-2 Solana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1081-2 Solana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1081-2 Solana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1081-2 Solana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1081-2 Solana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
