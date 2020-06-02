Amenities

1081-2 Solana Avenue - VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAILABLE - You're going to LOVE this three bedroom townhome with three private bathrooms! Live among friends, just moments to TCC, FSU and FAMU campus. Offering a spacious, over 1500 sq. ft. town home with a fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer included, partial utilities on units with solar panels. Over 1500 square feet of living space and 30% larger bedrooms than most other 3/3's. Brand new carpet throughout the bedrooms and upper floor, tile in the kitchen, baths and foyer, and vinyl laminate in the living room. Split floor plan with one bedroom and private bath downstairs and two bedrooms with private baths upstairs. All bedrooms large enough for a King sized bed and more! Washer & Dryer are included, located upstairs in hallway. Sorry, no indoor smoking and no pets preferred (new carpet). If two leases are signed the lease from now through July 31, 2020 would be at $1200/month, the second lease from 8/1/20 -7/31/21 will be at the $1350.00 rate.



Our Community offers Multiple lease options for the August 2020-July 2021 school year. Individual lease - roommate matching ($499/roommate) limited availability, Individual lease for a group of three ($485/roommate) or lease entire town home as explained above. Call us to schedule your tour! Sorry, no indoor smoking. Small pet considered with fee.



