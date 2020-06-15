108 Westminster Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great location within walking distance to FSU Campus and Doak Campbell Stadium. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home offers a very open floor plan that is great for roommates. Ceramic tile flooring in living room and kitchen, each bedroom has its own bathroom and large closets. Large living area with built-in entertainment center, vaulted ceilings, dining area, breakfast bar, microwave, pantry, full size washer and dryer, 32" flat screen tv's are provided for all bedrooms. Great corner lot. Entire home available for $1950.00

