All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 108 Westminster Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
108 Westminster Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

108 Westminster Ave

108 Westminister Dr · (850) 659-6868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

108 Westminister Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Chapel Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Call today to hear about our great Easter specials!!!

Great location within walking distance to FSU Campus and Doak Campbell Stadium. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home offers a very open floor plan that is great for roommates. Ceramic tile flooring in living room and kitchen, each bedroom has its own bathroom and large closets. Large living area with built-in entertainment center, vaulted ceilings, dining area, breakfast bar, microwave, pantry, full size washer and dryer, 32" flat screen tv's are provided for all bedrooms. Great corner lot. Entire home available for $1950.00
Large yard and walking distance to campus and stadium!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Westminster Ave have any available units?
108 Westminster Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Westminster Ave have?
Some of 108 Westminster Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Westminster Ave currently offering any rent specials?
108 Westminster Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Westminster Ave pet-friendly?
No, 108 Westminster Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 108 Westminster Ave offer parking?
No, 108 Westminster Ave does not offer parking.
Does 108 Westminster Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Westminster Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Westminster Ave have a pool?
No, 108 Westminster Ave does not have a pool.
Does 108 Westminster Ave have accessible units?
No, 108 Westminster Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Westminster Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Westminster Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 108 Westminster Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2305 at Killearn
2305 Killearn Center Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity