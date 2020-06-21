All apartments in Tallahassee
1010 Cherry Laurel
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1010 Cherry Laurel

1010 Cherry Laurel Street · (850) 766-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1010 Cherry Laurel Street, Tallahassee, FL 32308
Old Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1010 Cherry Laurel · Avail. Aug 1

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1010 Cherry Laurel Available 08/01/20 Cool MIDTOWN 2/1 W/ Loft, Washer/Dryer, Carport, Fenced Yard, & Large Shed! $1025/month Avail August 1st! - A nice quiet area located in Midtown! This home has a 2 car carport and fenced yard with a large storage shed that can be used as a workshop! Features an open eat in kitchen that includes a gas stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Downstairs has 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, and utility room that includes washer and dryer. The best part is the loft upstairs with large windows and fireplace which can be used as a bedroom, office, den, or playroom! Nice and quiet NE neighborhood in great location convenient to downtown, shopping, restaurants, state offices, FSU, Lafayette and Cascades parks, and more! Available August 1st for $1025/month!

Directions: Head East on Tennessee Street, turn Left on Short St, then take your first Left on to Cherry Laurel. 1010 Cherry Laurel Tallahassee, FL 32301

(RLNE3345690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Cherry Laurel have any available units?
1010 Cherry Laurel has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Cherry Laurel have?
Some of 1010 Cherry Laurel's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Cherry Laurel currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Cherry Laurel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Cherry Laurel pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Cherry Laurel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1010 Cherry Laurel offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Cherry Laurel does offer parking.
Does 1010 Cherry Laurel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Cherry Laurel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Cherry Laurel have a pool?
No, 1010 Cherry Laurel does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Cherry Laurel have accessible units?
No, 1010 Cherry Laurel does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Cherry Laurel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Cherry Laurel has units with dishwashers.
