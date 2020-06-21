Amenities

1010 Cherry Laurel Available 08/01/20 Cool MIDTOWN 2/1 W/ Loft, Washer/Dryer, Carport, Fenced Yard, & Large Shed! $1025/month Avail August 1st! - A nice quiet area located in Midtown! This home has a 2 car carport and fenced yard with a large storage shed that can be used as a workshop! Features an open eat in kitchen that includes a gas stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Downstairs has 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, and utility room that includes washer and dryer. The best part is the loft upstairs with large windows and fireplace which can be used as a bedroom, office, den, or playroom! Nice and quiet NE neighborhood in great location convenient to downtown, shopping, restaurants, state offices, FSU, Lafayette and Cascades parks, and more! Available August 1st for $1025/month!



Directions: Head East on Tennessee Street, turn Left on Short St, then take your first Left on to Cherry Laurel. 1010 Cherry Laurel Tallahassee, FL 32301



