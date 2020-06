Amenities

Live in the Ultimate Luxury at Fendi Chateau, very private flow through corner unit available for Lease. No expensive was spared Custom Designed by BRG Homes. This residence features 4,268 sqft and 3 bedrooms 4.5 baths with additional service quarters. With only 58 Residences you will enjoy many amenities including Spa, Theater, Gym, Pool and Beach with Service and 5 Star Luxury Concierge. Call LA for showings or more information.