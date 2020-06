9341 COLLINS AVE.

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated gym pool sauna furnished

PRICE TO RENT !!! REDUCED !! REDUCED !!LIVE RIGH ON THE BEACH 1 BEDROOM/ 1.5 BATHS. fully furnished new kitchen INMACULATE CONDITION,, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE THE APARTMENT , NEW APPLIANCES, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN ,EVERYTHING NEW !! PLENTY CLOSETS SPACE, GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING HOUSES OF WORSHIP, POST OFFICE, SUPERMARKETS, BAL HARBOUR SHOPS AND MUCH MORE, BUILDING HAS SWIMMING POOL, 24 HRS SECURITY , NEW GYM , JACUZZI AND SAUNA . 24 HRS TO SHOW IN ADVANCE! EASY TO SHOW- 1 YEAR RENTAL - others 1 bed, 2 beds, and 3 bed available furnished and unfurnished at the building.