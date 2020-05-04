All apartments in Surfside
Find more places like 9195 COLLINS AV.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surfside, FL
/
9195 COLLINS AV
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:51 PM

9195 COLLINS AV

9195 Collins Avenue · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Surfside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9195 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL 33154
Surfside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 711 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
A bright apartment located right on the beaches of Surfside FL. Fully furnished in the best style so that you and your family can enjoy an excellent vacation. Our apartment has 1 bedroom with 1 full bathroom, towels, sheets, wifi and access to garage. The master bedroom includes 1 kingsized bed, a walk-in closet and a flat-screened TV. You can enjoy dining and entertainment in the generously-sized living room that includes 3 full-length convertible sofa beds, a flat-screened TV, and a dining area that accommodates 5 guests. The contemporary kitchen decked out with its marvel counter tops and fully equipped tools will inspire the chef in you.
IMPORTANT: Balconies close and construction noises on the day. See pictures, unit is like new...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9195 COLLINS AV have any available units?
9195 COLLINS AV has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9195 COLLINS AV have?
Some of 9195 COLLINS AV's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9195 COLLINS AV currently offering any rent specials?
9195 COLLINS AV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9195 COLLINS AV pet-friendly?
No, 9195 COLLINS AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surfside.
Does 9195 COLLINS AV offer parking?
Yes, 9195 COLLINS AV does offer parking.
Does 9195 COLLINS AV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9195 COLLINS AV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9195 COLLINS AV have a pool?
No, 9195 COLLINS AV does not have a pool.
Does 9195 COLLINS AV have accessible units?
No, 9195 COLLINS AV does not have accessible units.
Does 9195 COLLINS AV have units with dishwashers?
No, 9195 COLLINS AV does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9195 COLLINS AV have units with air conditioning?
No, 9195 COLLINS AV does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9195 COLLINS AV?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Surfside 1 BedroomsSurfside 2 Bedrooms
Surfside Apartments with ParkingSurfside Apartments with Pool
Surfside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity