9195 COLLINS AV

A bright apartment located right on the beaches of Surfside FL. Fully furnished in the best style so that you and your family can enjoy an excellent vacation. Our apartment has 1 bedroom with 1 full bathroom, towels, sheets, wifi and access to garage. The master bedroom includes 1 kingsized bed, a walk-in closet and a flat-screened TV. You can enjoy dining and entertainment in the generously-sized living room that includes 3 full-length convertible sofa beds, a flat-screened TV, and a dining area that accommodates 5 guests. The contemporary kitchen decked out with its marvel counter tops and fully equipped tools will inspire the chef in you.

IMPORTANT: Balconies close and construction noises on the day. See pictures, unit is like new...