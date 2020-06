Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Live across from the beach in the beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms condo. This unit comes with 1 covered car garage and features: Upgrade kitchen with stainless appliances, spacious floor plan with lots of natural lights, 2 walking closets and a washer & dryer. Quite building and perfect location . Close to Bal Habor Shops, publix Restaurants, banks, house of worships and much more. Don't miss this opportunity! VIRTUAL TOUR IS NOW AVAILABLE.