8910 COLLINS AVE - 2

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

STUNNING, VERY SPACIOUS STUDIO WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS AND REMOTE CONTROLLED FAN WITH OVERHEAD LIGHT. FULL KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR AND GAS RANGE. PLENTY CLOSET SPACE, ICE COLD AC WALL UNIT UNDER KITCHEN WINDOW WHICH BLOWS DIRECTLY INTO LIVING AREA. BEACH ACCESS DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET (28 STEPS TO THE SAND). THIS UNIT IS A GEM. WATER AND GAS INCLUDED IN RENT. MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE AND REASONABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS. CALL ADAM WITH MAYFAIR REAL ESTATE AT 954-448-3168 FOR A SHOWING AND OR TEXT 954-448-3168.

BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN, QUIET, WELL MAINTAINED TWO STORY 10 UNIT BUILDING ON CORNER OF 89TH AND COLLINS. BEACH ACCESS DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET (28 STEPS TO THE SAND). ASSIGNED PRIVATE PARKING, LAUNDRY ON SITE, COMMUNITY GRILL. SURFSIDE PARKING DECAL FOR JUST $10 PER YEAR AND FREE ACCESS TO SURFSIDE BEACH AND CABANA CLUB (POOL) JUST 2 BLOCKS AWAY.