8910 COLLINS AVE - 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Stunning 1 bedroom/1 bath in clean and safe neighborhood of sunny Surfside, FL facing the ocean on the west side of Collins Avenue across the street from beach access with view of ocean. Unit was just refinished. Huge walk in closet. Clean, shiny tile throughout. Brand new cold AC blows from bedroom cooling entire unit. Over head ceiling fans. Lock box on property. Easy to show. Contact Adam at 954-448-3168 for lock box code. adam@mayfairre.com

BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN, QUIET, WELL MAINTAINED TWO STORY 10 UNIT BUILDING ON CORNER OF 89TH AND COLLINS. BEACH ACCESS DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET (28 STEPS TO THE SAND). ASSIGNED PRIVATE PARKING, LAUNDRY ON SITE, COMMUNITY GRILL. SURFSIDE PARKING DECAL FOR JUST $10 PER YEAR AND FREE ACCESS TO SURFSIDE BEACH AND CABANA CLUB (POOL) JUST 2 BLOCKS AWAY.