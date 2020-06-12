/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
183 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sunset, FL
Sunset West
11 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
9405 SW 76 ST
9405 SW 76th St, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Astonishing condo in excellent location! Completely remodeled, porcelain floors, stainless steel appliances. One assigned spot and lots of guest parking. Come to see this beautiful unit! One pet up to 20 pounds welcome ($200 non-refundable pet fee).
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
6130 SW 114 Avenue
6130 SW 114th Ave, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1201 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in one of the nicest gated communities in Kendall. Clay floors throughout the house and wood floors in the bedrooms with nicely updated bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Sunset
Lago Mar
12 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
King Court
3 Units Available
Legacy at the Palms
10771 Southwest 88th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1220 sqft
Convenience and quality is what you’ll find at Legacy at the Palms. This cozy community offers 1 & 2 spacious bedroom apartment homes with updated interiors and exterior amenities for all residents to enjoy.
3 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
929 sqft
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
7064 SW 114 PL
7064 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TWO STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT SNAPPER VILLAGE COMMUNITY.
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7925 SW 86th St
7925 Southwest 86th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Freshly painted 2/2 with waterway views! Updated bathrooms and all tile floors. Located on Greenbelt with wide Canal views! Great community pool plus lighted tennis courts! Easy parking.
Lago Mar
1 Unit Available
8015 SW 107th Ave
8015 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent opportunity to rent 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the Kendall area. Conveniently located a few blocks away from The Palms at Town & Country, Publix supermarket, variety of restaurants, schools and major expressway and highways.
King Court
1 Unit Available
8600 SW 109th Ave
8600 Southwest 109th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
Nice Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath on 1st Floor, centrally located in a Quiet Kendall Gated Community that is nearby Turnpike, Major Highways, Shopping Malls , Restaurants , Baptist Hospital , MDCC, FIU, and excellent schools ! WATER AND HOT WATER IS
1 Unit Available
8420 SW 103rd Ave
8420 Southwest 103rd Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Located in sought after Sunset Park Townhomes 2 large 12 X 18 bedrooms upstairs half bath downstairs updated kitchen and bath. 1 car garage and a solarium area between home and garage.
1 Unit Available
8415 SW 107th Ave
8415 Southwest 107th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Location Location Location! Great rental located in the heart of Kendal 2/2 with private balcony, freshly painted with ceramic flooring. Washer and dryer inside the unit as well as dish washer. Great big unit with updated bathrooms and dish washer.
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
6405 SW 116th Pl.
6405 Southwest 116th Place, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Snapper Village Townhouse corner location of this unit within the community makes this corporate rental especially desirable. Private patio greets you at front door to unit.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9021 SW 94th St
9021 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
Excellent 2 bed 2 bath unit at The Grande. Great location near Baptist Hospital and Dadeland Mall, with easy Highway Access. Gated community. Lovely Condo with coveted open kitchen split floorplan.
Lago Mar
1 Unit Available
8045 SW 107th Ave
8045 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Just painted and ready for new occupant. Unit is completely tiled, bathrooms were redone a couple of years ago. Sought after Horizons East Condo in the Heart of East Kendall. Great amenities, 4 pools, tennis court, billiard, game room.
Results within 5 miles of Sunset
Fontainbleau East
31 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Glenvar Heights
41 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1321 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Dadeland
63 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
International Gardens
9 Units Available
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
830 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Dadeland
193 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
West Miami
21 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
963 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
