kings point
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
713 Apartments for rent in Kings Point, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Last updated August 2 at 08:30pm
Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1253 sqft
This beachfront, high-rise property is only minutes from the Intracoastal Mall. Residents have access to luxury amenities that include a clubhouse, concierge and beautiful swimming pool. Units have full range of appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
400 Kings Point Dr
400 Kings Point Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
705 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RELAXING UNIT, ALL TILE FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN, GREAT WATER VIEW BALCONY. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND SPACIOUS BEDROOM. POOL. NEWER GYM, RESTAURANT IN BUILDING, HAIR SALON, FULL SECURITY BUILDING AND GATE.
Results within 1 mile of Kings Point
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
290 174TH ST 1415
290 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,275
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO W/ OCEAN VIEWS - Property Id: 51490 Gorgeous direct ocean views from this furnished studio in prestigious Sunny Isles. All stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
100 Bayview Dr PH12
100 Bayview Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,795
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarrely availbale PH 1 bed 1.1 bath with an unbelievable view. Fully furnished, just come and enjoy newly renovated building with 24 hr security, heated pool, valet, gym. Close to everythingiP
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
16445 Collins Ave
16445 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
931 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit is a MUST SEE! Tastefully decorated cozy unit in Oceania II. Split 2 bedroom 2 bath + Den with perfectly distribuited 1,760 square ft under A/C.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
17275 COLLINS AVE UNIT
17275 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1 sqft
Short term****APARTMENT ON THE BEACH in SUNNY ISLES **** Excellent conditions ****Easy to show. Property is available from October 1, 2019iP
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
500 Bayview Dr
500 Bayview Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
762 sqft
Stunning Floors, Updated Kitchen w Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint throughout. Ready to Move In! Between Haulover and Golden Beach Most Spectacular Views for the Price! 1 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Low Move In Monies.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
16699 Collins Ave
16699 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed/1 BathiP
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
15901 Collins Ave
15901 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2846 sqft
This Spectacular High Floor Condo with 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths, opens directly on the ocean with wraparound balcony and 11' ft ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
3545 NE 166th St
3545 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
828 sqft
It is all about the views in this waterfront penthouse 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit in convenient location. Look north over the surrounding neighborhood with lots of water views. Unit has a large balcony and good storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
16531 NE 35th Ave
16531 Northeast 35th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1250 sqft
Waterfront, no fixed bridges, substantially remolded 3/2 with or without deeded boat dock in boutique building. World class fishing only minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
17500 N Bay Rd
17500 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Completely renovated, new kitchen & appliances, porcelain floor, new bathrooms, jacuzzi. Cable and internet included, 2+ parking spaces in garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
300 Sunny Isles Blvd
300 Sunny Isles Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1900 sqft
includes curtains and closet interiors With the offer, everything is automatically placed.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
17100 N Bay Rd
17100 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1 sqft
1 bedroom furnished and ready for vacation 3-4 months in the luxury waterfront condominium Mediterranean -style, Porto Bellagio. This unit is walking distance to the beach and RK plaza with supermarket, Marshalls, restaurants and cafeterias.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
17021 N Bay Rd
17021 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS, 1BED/1BATH, OPEN KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, PORCELAIN FLOORS, 24 HR SECURITY, ONE BLOCK FROM THE BEACH, CLOSE TO AVENTURA MALL, BAL HARBOUR SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS, FULL AMENITIES, TENNIS COURT, BARBECUE AREA, GYM AND SAUNA.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
16001 E Collins Ave
16001 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
Fully Furnished 3/3 unit at Prestige Trump Towers. Split floor plan with spacious balcony facing east - Ocean & Bay views . Privet elevator entrance and foyer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
251 172nd St
251 Northeast 172nd Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located half block to the beach. This unit absolutely gorgeous & spacious one bedroom plus den and one bath apartment in Sunny Isles Beach! Offering a great location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
16051 COLLINS AV
16051 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
2245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECTACULAR DESIGNED & DECORATED UNIT WITH AMAZING DIRECT VIEWS OF THE ATALNTIC OCEAN,ONE OF THE BEST LUXURIOUS BUILDING IN SUNNY ISLES,PRIVATE ELEVATOR,MARBLE FLOOR,TOP OF LINE APPLIANCES & COUNTER TOPS,CRESTON & LUTRON CONTROLLED TV,SHADES AND
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
16425 Collins Ave
16425 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
Live the Good Life Affordably. This updated direct ocean front unit is beach contemporary. Furnished neutral tones, OCEAN VIEWS from all rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
16711 COLLINS AV
16711 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1820 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LARGE 3Bd/3Bth UNIT WITH 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES. BREATHTAKING DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS, HUGE TERRACE WITH HURRICANE SHUTTERS. AMENITIES INCLUDE: GYM, SAUNA, HEATED POOL, CLUBROOM, BEACH SERVICE INCL.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
16433 NE 31st Ave
16433 Northeast 31st Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
This Magnificent 6 bd, Timeless Luxury Mediterranean Residence was recently remodeled and fully furnished, located in the exclusive Eastern Shores neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
2935 NE 163rd St
2935 Northeast 163rd Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
846 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom apartment for rent in a heart of Eastern Shores. Big screen balcony, shops and restaurants in walking distance. The building is 5 minutes away from the beach by car.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
17121 Collins Ave
17121 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1487 sqft
EASY TO SHOW ! VACANT!! A 3 bedrooms 3 bath and 1 half bath! Can be rented UNFURNISHED FOR LONG TERM LEASES ONLY. Furnished price to be discussed depending on lease terms and season.
