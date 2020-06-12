/
3 bedroom apartments
132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sun City Center, FL
Unit 1
1 Unit Available
14230 War Admiral Place
14230 War Admiral Pl, Sun City Center, FL
14230 War Admiral Place Available 07/01/20 Brand New Townhomes with Amazing Amenities For Lease! 1/2 Month Free!! - Brand new construction in the prestigious Belmont community! This beautiful townhome features an open floor plan with a tech nook and
1 Unit Available
16260 Amethyst Key
16260 Amethyst Key Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1709 sqft
16260 Amethyst Key - Villa in Valencia Lakes 55+ community (RLNE5745424)
1 Unit Available
5024 Stone Harbor
5024 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2479 sqft
- (RLNE5648826)
1 Unit Available
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr
9771 Pembrooke Pines Dr, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1595 sqft
You dont want to wait to schedule your private showing for this newly constructed townhouse! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with loft will meet all your needs. The first level has an open floor plan with all tile and a great view to the ammenities.
1 Unit Available
9744 Pembrooke Pines DR
9744 Pembrooke Pines Dr, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Ask me about our 1 month FREE Rent Special! This brand new townhome is waiting for you. The kitchen features 36" Staggered Andover Nutmeg raised square panel cabinetry, onyx GE® appliances along with Ink Vesta granite-look laminate countertops.
1 Unit Available
5103 Brickwood Rise Drive
5103 Brickwood Rise Drive, Sun City Center, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
7237 SOMERSET POND DRIVE
7237 Somerset Pond Drive, Sun City Center, FL
Plenty of elbow space in this GORGEOUS home for lease in the fabulous Cypress Creek Community.
1 Unit Available
15954 CAPE CORAL DRIVE
15954 Cape Coral Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2538 sqft
This gorgeous “BELLAGIO MODEL” home is waiting for you! No need to build your own house, RENT IT INSTEAD! Enter through the front glass entry door, the 3 bedrooms plus a den and 3 full baths will immediately be wowed.
1 Unit Available
16219 CAPE CORAL DRIVE
16219 Cape Coral Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2061 sqft
DECORATOR FURNISHED WITH BEAUTIFUL FURNITURE, 2 BEDROOMS , DEN/OFFICE, GREAT ROOM, DINING ROOM, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH COFFERED CEILINGS, LARGE EXTENDED WRAP AROUND LANAI WITH MAGNIFICENT VIEW OF THE LAKE.
1 Unit Available
4834 SANDY GLEN WAY
4834 Sandy Glen Way, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1863 sqft
Move-in Ready! This BEAUTIFUL GL Homes Capri model - 2BR plus Den/Office & 2 BTH - offers many upgrades and WATERVIEWS! Architectural details abound with a great floor plan perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen features 42” cabinets w/crown
Unit 1
1 Unit Available
14234 WAR ADMIRAL PLACE
14234 War Admiral Pl, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1747 sqft
Brand New Townhomes with Amazing Amenities For Lease! 1/2 Month Free and No Application Fees!! Brand new construction in the beautiful Belmont community! This beautiful townhome features an open floor plan with a half bath on the first floor and 3
Danbury Fordham Coop
1 Unit Available
1212 FORDHAM DRIVE
1212 Fordham Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1750 sqft
Located in a 55+ community, this nicely updated home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
16231 Cape Coral Drive
16231 Cape Coral Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2061 sqft
Valencia Lakes - 55+ Resort Style Community (RLNE5689997)
Results within 1 mile of Sun City Center
1 Unit Available
6315 Trent Creek Drive
6315 Trent Creek Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
Available 06/30/20 Fantastic 5 bedroom for rent - Property Id: 290708 This beautiful home is located in the Cypress Creek community. Walk into the spacious foyer that opens into the family room.
1 Unit Available
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr, Balm, FL
10830 Kirkwall Port Dr Available 07/01/20 Great Family Home - This 4 BR, 2 BA home in family friendly community and awaiting you. Walk through the front door to an open floor plan with high ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Sun City Center
Verified
17 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
Verified
25 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1377 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified
136 Units Available
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
Welcome to Wildgrass Wildgrass is the newest luxury apartment community in the growing Riverview area, located minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment via I-75 or U.S. 301 with easy access to downtown Tampa and Brandon .
1 Unit Available
13347 PALMERA VISTA DRIVE
13347 Palmera Vista Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
2046 sqft
Don’t miss out on this charming home with a two-car garage and an enclosed patio area! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories.
1 Unit Available
10424 RED CARPET CT
10424 Red Carpet Court, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1673 sqft
If you're looking for a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a garage, this is the perfect home for you.
1 Unit Available
12602 Lemon Pepper Drive
12602 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
10913 Brickside Court
10913 Brickside Court, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1408 sqft
10913 Brickside Court - BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 3/2.5 bath Townhome in Summerfield Village with almost 1,500 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
12722 Lemon Pepper Drive
12722 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
1752 Broad Winged Hawk Drive
1752 Broad Winged Hawk Drive, Ruskin, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
