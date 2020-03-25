All apartments in Sun City Center
101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL
Last updated March 25 2020 at 1:37 AM

101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL

101 Cambridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

101 Cambridge Trail, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Point Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
55+ COMMUNITY MANSARD 1 UNFURNISHED 1BR/1.5 BATH/ 1 CARPORT THIS 1 BEDROOM UNIT IS PERFECT WITH STACK WASHER / DRYER ON (18X5) GLASS ENCLOSED FLORIDA ROOM CARPORT IS ABOUT 25 FT FROM BACK DOOR. CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED.
TENANT PAYS : RENT & ELECTRIC AND HAS FULL USE OF RECREATIONAL FACILITIES- TRAM SERVICE -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL have any available units?
101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL have?
Some of 101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL have a pool?
No, 101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 CAMBRIDGE TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
