Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

1802 BEDFORD LANE

1802 Bedford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Bedford Lane, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Point Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Recently remodeled condo! One year lease, non-smokers only, no pets allowed. Rent includes water and sewer, Clubhouse dues for two, lawn maintenance, Wi-Fi Internet, 2 boxes for basic cable TV and pest control. Tenants pay for electricity-home has energy efficient LED light and a 2018 A/C. This bright condo features a living room-dining room combination, large bedrooms, walk-in closet in the master bedroom, covered assigned parking, vinyl planks floor, washer and dryer provided. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets, pantry and large drawers for pots and pans. Unit has an 18’x8’ Lanai. It could be open to enjoy the fresh air or kept cool by circulating the home air condition. Also, it can be use as golf cart garage. One resident must be 55+. Kings Point is gated, has two clubhouses with indoor and outdoor pools, casual dining, fitness, clubs and activities to keep you as busy as you choose to be. SCC is near the West coast of Florida with a short drive to beaches, parks, cultural centers, professional sports teams, airports, dining, shopping, medical and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 BEDFORD LANE have any available units?
1802 BEDFORD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 1802 BEDFORD LANE have?
Some of 1802 BEDFORD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 BEDFORD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1802 BEDFORD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 BEDFORD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1802 BEDFORD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 1802 BEDFORD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1802 BEDFORD LANE offers parking.
Does 1802 BEDFORD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 BEDFORD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 BEDFORD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1802 BEDFORD LANE has a pool.
Does 1802 BEDFORD LANE have accessible units?
No, 1802 BEDFORD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 BEDFORD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 BEDFORD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 BEDFORD LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1802 BEDFORD LANE has units with air conditioning.

