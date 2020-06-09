1802 BEDFORD LANE

Amenities

Recently remodeled condo! One year lease, non-smokers only, no pets allowed. Rent includes water and sewer, Clubhouse dues for two, lawn maintenance, Wi-Fi Internet, 2 boxes for basic cable TV and pest control. Tenants pay for electricity-home has energy efficient LED light and a 2018 A/C. This bright condo features a living room-dining room combination, large bedrooms, walk-in closet in the master bedroom, covered assigned parking, vinyl planks floor, washer and dryer provided. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets, pantry and large drawers for pots and pans. Unit has an 18’x8’ Lanai. It could be open to enjoy the fresh air or kept cool by circulating the home air condition. Also, it can be use as golf cart garage. One resident must be 55+. Kings Point is gated, has two clubhouses with indoor and outdoor pools, casual dining, fitness, clubs and activities to keep you as busy as you choose to be. SCC is near the West coast of Florida with a short drive to beaches, parks, cultural centers, professional sports teams, airports, dining, shopping, medical and more.