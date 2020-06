Amenities

This rental condo is in an age restricted community and fully furnished for your comfort. The master bedroom at the back has a walk in closet and has carpet to warm your feet. It features 2 full baths, one has a shower and the other is a tub shower combo. Nice floor throughout and with the kitchen in the front with a dining area open to the living room. The second bedroom is being used as a sitting area and has a sliding door out to the lanai where you'll find the laundry hookup area. 1 assigned parking spot is covered and included in the rent price. Everything but electric comes with the rent price and the home is located near the front clubhouse and main gate into the community.