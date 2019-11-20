All apartments in Sun City Center
15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE

15802 Cobble Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15802 Cobble Mill Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
This Beautiful Amalfi model sits on a beautiful corner lot and is waiting for you to enjoy Valencia Lakes lifestyle at its best. You will view
the beautiful landscaping as you go up the walkway to the front door. Once you open the door you will step into the open floor plan with a separate large great room and a formal dining room. There are sliding doors from the great room onto the extended lanai. There is plenty of room for entertaining with the kitchen opening to the great room with its extended bar for extra seating . The separate dining room is great for dinner parties. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling & large walk in closet. Attached to the Master Bedroom is the spa like master bath which includes dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. The split floor plan & second bath is great for having guests. There are fans throughout & window blinds. Just move right in and enjoy it all! The extended lanai is a perfect place to enjoy outdoor living. The best part is that it is in "VALENCIA LAKES" with its over 40,000 S.F. clubhouse including a separate 5000 S.F. fitness center, aerobics rooms with plenty of classes, 3 pools, spa, pickleball, tennis, bocci ball, softball, shuffleboard, ping pong & numerous clubs & many more amenities for the active adult. There is a bistro for breakfast, lunch & some dinners. This is definitely the "PLACE TO BE" & this home is a definite "MUST SEE"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE have any available units?
15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE have?
Some of 15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

