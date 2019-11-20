15802 COBBLE MILL DRIVE

Amenities

This Beautiful Amalfi model sits on a beautiful corner lot and is waiting for you to enjoy Valencia Lakes lifestyle at its best. You will view

the beautiful landscaping as you go up the walkway to the front door. Once you open the door you will step into the open floor plan with a separate large great room and a formal dining room. There are sliding doors from the great room onto the extended lanai. There is plenty of room for entertaining with the kitchen opening to the great room with its extended bar for extra seating . The separate dining room is great for dinner parties. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling & large walk in closet. Attached to the Master Bedroom is the spa like master bath which includes dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. The split floor plan & second bath is great for having guests. There are fans throughout & window blinds. Just move right in and enjoy it all! The extended lanai is a perfect place to enjoy outdoor living. The best part is that it is in "VALENCIA LAKES" with its over 40,000 S.F. clubhouse including a separate 5000 S.F. fitness center, aerobics rooms with plenty of classes, 3 pools, spa, pickleball, tennis, bocci ball, softball, shuffleboard, ping pong & numerous clubs & many more amenities for the active adult. There is a bistro for breakfast, lunch & some dinners. This is definitely the "PLACE TO BE" & this home is a definite "MUST SEE"