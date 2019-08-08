2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY

Amenities

Pristine light and bright 2 bedroom unit with stunning golf-course and lake views! Enjoy Florida living at it's best in the highly desired, amenity rich, gated community of Kings Point. This beautiful unit features a living room/kitchen/dining room open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, laundry room with utility sink, ample closets and 2 car garage. The kitchen has newer GE appliances including a 5-burner gas range, refrigerator with water and ice maker, light cabinets and corian breakfast bar. The spacious living room has dual sliders leading to the screened in lanai overlooking Sceptor golf course and lake. Kings Point features over 200 clubs, 6 pools, Sports Bar, 2 fitness centers, Spa/Salon, Tennis, Pickleball, Lawn bowling, large Theatre, wood shop, ceramics/pottery studio, art studio and so much more.