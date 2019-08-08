All apartments in Sun City Center
2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY

2430 Sifield Greens Way · No Longer Available
Location

2430 Sifield Greens Way, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Point Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Pristine light and bright 2 bedroom unit with stunning golf-course and lake views! Enjoy Florida living at it's best in the highly desired, amenity rich, gated community of Kings Point. This beautiful unit features a living room/kitchen/dining room open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, laundry room with utility sink, ample closets and 2 car garage. The kitchen has newer GE appliances including a 5-burner gas range, refrigerator with water and ice maker, light cabinets and corian breakfast bar. The spacious living room has dual sliders leading to the screened in lanai overlooking Sceptor golf course and lake. Kings Point features over 200 clubs, 6 pools, Sports Bar, 2 fitness centers, Spa/Salon, Tennis, Pickleball, Lawn bowling, large Theatre, wood shop, ceramics/pottery studio, art studio and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY have any available units?
2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY have?
Some of 2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY offers parking.
Does 2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY has a pool.
Does 2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY have accessible units?
No, 2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2430 SIFIELD GREENS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
