Ocean Pointe

300 SE Saint Lucie Blvd · (561) 203-4069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 SE Saint Lucie Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ocean Pointe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
hot tub
volleyball court
Ocean Pointe Apartments in Stuart, Florida offers a great location just minutes away from Memorial Park and Jensen Beach with convenient access to shopping and dining on US 1 and SE Ocean Boulevard. Ocean Pointe provides a wide range of resident amenities such as a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and outdoor basketball court. Ocean Pointe has an option of one, two- and three-bedroom floor plans offering spacious walk-in closets, laundry rooms with washer/dryer connections and fully-equipped, open kitchens. Experience the many benefits of this Stuart, Florida apartment community. At Ocean Pointe Apartments, we bring comfort, convenience, and affordability home.

Before you submit an application, read below

In order for this community to be in compliance with Section 42 of the Internal Revenue Code, we must ensure that all residents meet the income requirements of the tax credit program. The maximum allowable total income is based on the total number of persons in your househol

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 30 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ocean Pointe have any available units?
Ocean Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stuart, FL.
What amenities does Ocean Pointe have?
Some of Ocean Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ocean Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Ocean Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ocean Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Ocean Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Ocean Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Ocean Pointe offers parking.
Does Ocean Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ocean Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ocean Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Ocean Pointe has a pool.
Does Ocean Pointe have accessible units?
No, Ocean Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Ocean Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, Ocean Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Ocean Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ocean Pointe has units with air conditioning.
