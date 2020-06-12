/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 PM
76 Furnished Apartments for rent in Stuart, FL
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2950 SE Ocean Blvd
2950 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
Ready to rent. 2nd floor beautiful corner condo. 2 bedrooms/2 baths nicely furnished. Close to restaurants, shopping and the beaches of Hutchinson Island. Heated community pool. Basic cable, water and pest control included.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2600 SE Ocean Blvd
2600 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Active 55+ Adult community! No Pets Allowed! Available for 1 year rental fully furnished starting June 9, 2020. 1Bed 1.5Bath 2nd floor furnished condo in Vista Pines.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2929 SE Ocean Blvd
2929 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
992 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 second floor condo available for season. Ninety day minimum. Fabulous location within walking distance to restaurants, shops, etc. and less than a mile to ocean.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2440 SE Ocean Blvd
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
969 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom nicely furnished second floor condominium overlooking the community heated pool in this quiet community.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
815 NW Flagler Avenue
815 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1215 sqft
This well appointed condo comes completely furnished and set up with most everything you'll need to move right in. Living room opens to wrap balcony to Master suite with luxury bath, walk in closet and king size bed.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2600 S Kanner Highway
2600 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL: COMPLETELY RENOVATED, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! Available now-Dec 2020. 1st floor unit: 2 bed/1.5 baths with too many upgrades to note. New tile flooring and fresh paint.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1252 SE Madison Avenue
1252 Southeast Madison Avenue, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1676 sqft
Upgraded Pool home 10 minutes to the “open” beaches and minutes to downtown Stuart. Quiet and family friendly neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. 3BR/2BA nicely furnished home with screened in pool and deck.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1250 SE Parkview Place
1250 Southeast Parkview Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1508 sqft
Season, Short Term, or Annual Furnished or Unfurnished. Very Rare Spacious 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms Condominium in Stuart, Martin County Schools. Close to the Atlantic Ocean and the Beautiful Beaches of the Treasure Coast.
Results within 1 mile of Stuart
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2135 NE Dixie Hwy
2135 Northeast Dixie Highway, Jensen Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
200 sqft
JENSEN BEACH MOTEL - Property Id: 253270 Newly remodeled Vacation rental ! Clean Quite accommodations Mini kitchen, stove fridge, microwave, sink. Minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Cable TV with HBO, Cinemax, Showtime.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3837 SW Sailfish Dr
3837 Southwest Sailfish Drive, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2485 sqft
Remodeled 3/2/2 Pool Home - Property Id: 112208 Furnished Remodeled 3/2 Pool Home. Granite counters, new kitchen and baths. Large fenced in yard. Sparkling outdoor pool.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
931 sqft
Immaculate Furnished condo 1,300 a month Choose 6 months or annual rental 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 full baths. Perfect location with the ocean minutes away. Available June 6th.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
255 SW Walking Path
255 Southwest Walking Path, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2164 sqft
This beautiful Seasonal Rental is a 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse, located in a phenomenal sought after location and with recent growth in Stuart, this is a modest rental for this great, safe community, with great amenities.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1600 NE Dixie Highway
1600 Northeast Dixie Highway, Rio, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Charming ground level condo w/ water views being offered for rent fully furnished/turnkey! Located in River Club Condo, this 2BR/2BA condo features an open floor plan and beautiful updates.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
1225 NW 21st Street
1225 Northwest 21st Street, North River Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished and renovated 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath move-in ready condo on the second floor, end unit, providing more windows for a light and airy feel.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2105 SW Mapp Road
2105 Southwest Mapp Road, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1313 sqft
Available May 1 2020 - monthly ($2,900.00) or annually ($2,600.00).
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3543 SE Fairway E
3543 Southeast Fairway East, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2007 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL …...NICELY FURNISHED TURNKEY 3 BR/2BA/2GAR GOLF COURSE HOME IN YACHT & COUNTRY CLUB. OVERLOOKING THE 5TH AND 18TH FAIRWAYS. VAULTED/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LIVINGROOM AND SCREENED PORCH.
1 of 63
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3431 SE Clubhouse Place
3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2458 sqft
Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms 4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
11 Southwest Hideaway Place - 11
11 Southwest Hideaway Place, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
850 sqft
WEEKLY / MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL $800 A WEEK / $2800 MONTHLY FURNISHED INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES Newly remodeled,great location, CLOSE TO BEACHES, SHOPPING AND MORE Great central location.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
391 SW 35th Street
391 Southwest 35th Street, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1365 sqft
Located in the Heart of Palm City. 2nd floor condo overlooking the wide St. Lucie River. Very well maintained unit completely furnished with everything you need. Located close to I 95 shopping and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Stuart
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5111 SE Miles Grant Rd
5111 Miles Grant Road, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1291 sqft
Location, Location! Lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath condo overlooking First fairway! It is End / Corner unit with private staircase and entrance. Amaizing views! Second floor, fully furnished. Brand new stove and microwave. Washer and Dryer in the unit.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1550 NE Ocean Blvd.
1550 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1101 sqft
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a renters MUST have! Come indulge in the Florida lifestyle as this furnished condo overlooks the St Lucie river from its spacious screened in balcony.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9650 S Ocean Dr.
9650 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1412 sqft
Super island living in this beautiful, spacious, 14th floor condo and furnished with gorgeous Tommy Bahama furniture to surely give you that island feel.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9960 S Ocean Drive
9960 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1703 sqft
Discover this beachfront Miramar II condo rental available for a 3 month minimum seasonal rental. Fully furnished and move in ready. Great amenities include pool, clubhouse, sauna, tennis and beach walk over. No pets No Motorcycles No RV/Trucks.
