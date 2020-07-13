All apartments in Stuart
Estates at Stuart
Estates at Stuart

Open Now until 5pm
88 SE Hancock St · (772) 742-4377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL 34994

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 2 years AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath A

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath B

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath A

$1,385

2 Bed · 2 Bath

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath B

$1,635

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath B

$1,875

3 Bed · 2 Bath

4 Bedrooms

4 Bedroom, 2 Bath

$2,025

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Estates at Stuart.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
e-payments
guest parking
playground
pool table
volleyball court
Meticulous upscale living just minutes away from Downtown Historic Stuart on the St. Lucie River!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75 per person over the age of 18
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 1
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: No aggressive breeds allowed. Up to 50 lbs
Parking Details: We have additional garages for rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Estates at Stuart have any available units?
Estates at Stuart offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,150, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,385, three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,875, and four-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,025. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Estates at Stuart have?
Some of Estates at Stuart's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Estates at Stuart currently offering any rent specials?
Estates at Stuart is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Estates at Stuart pet-friendly?
Yes, Estates at Stuart is pet friendly.
Does Estates at Stuart offer parking?
Yes, Estates at Stuart offers parking.
Does Estates at Stuart have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Estates at Stuart offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Estates at Stuart have a pool?
Yes, Estates at Stuart has a pool.
Does Estates at Stuart have accessible units?
Yes, Estates at Stuart has accessible units.
Does Estates at Stuart have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Estates at Stuart has units with dishwashers.
Does Estates at Stuart have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Estates at Stuart has units with air conditioning.
