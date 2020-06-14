Apartment List
/
FL
/
stuart
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:10 AM

75 Apartments for rent in Stuart, FL with garage

Stuart apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2758 SE Birmingham Drive
2758 SE Birmingham Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1280 sqft
YOU'LL LOVE THIS 2/2.5 WITH 1 CAR GARAGE NICE TOWNHOUSE WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WHITE CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEWER CARPET, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. PROPERTY BACKS UP TO THE PRESERVES. WATER AND CABLE ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
49 SE Sedona Circle
49 SE Sedona Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unusual FIRST floor 3/2 condo with 1 car garage in gated community of Vilabella, located centrally in Stuart on Central Parkway between US 1 & Kanner Hwy. Newer carpet, impact windows & sliders & brand new shower in master bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Stuart

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3837 SW Sailfish Dr
3837 Southwest Sailfish Drive, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2485 sqft
Remodeled 3/2/2 Pool Home - Property Id: 112208 Furnished Remodeled 3/2 Pool Home. Granite counters, new kitchen and baths. Large fenced in yard. Sparkling outdoor pool.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5029 SE Jack Avenue
5029 Southeast Jack Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Spacious 3 BR/2 BA/2 CG with tall ceilings, granite counter tops, walk-in closet, and large backyard located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, waterways, boat ramps, and golf courses. Unfurnished annual lease available June 1st.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4289 SW Pine Cove Court
4289 Southwest Pine Cove Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1246 sqft
Come see this beautiful home in Stuart. It is a 2/2 in the White Marsh Community. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MAPLE CABINET UPPERS, TILE THRU OUT LIVING AREA. GREAT LOCATION, GATED COMMUNITY, POOL, CABANA. NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2589 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/10/2020. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Beautiful spacious 2015 Kolter built CBS home features 4 bedroom triple split plan and three full baths plus a den.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2874 NE Rosetree Drive
2874 Northeast Rosetree Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1854 sqft
3/2/2 Pool home. 2021 season available March and April @ $3500 per month.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail
2175 NW Tilia Trl, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1587 sqft
Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
18 S River Road
18 South River Road, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3129 sqft
Prestigious South Sewall's Point Location! Discover this Custom Built Home, Newly Remodeled and Updated in September 2019.Luxurious Master Retreat,3 additional Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms Plus an Oversized 2.5 Car Garage.

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3431 SE Clubhouse Place
3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2458 sqft
Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms 4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex.
Results within 5 miles of Stuart
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
64 Units Available
Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct., Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1369 sqft
Limited Time Special - Reduced Rental Rates and First Month Free PLUS App and Admin fee Reduced! Now scheduling hard-hat tours! Call or e-mail to schedule your personal hard-hat tour or virtual tour.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2720 SE Bishop Avenue
2720 Southeast Bishop Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
Come See see this Beautiful Slice of Paradise. This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage and large fenced in yard with a salt water pool. Fully Furnished Home with freshly painted interior and exterior. New laminate flooring in the bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6240 PORTOFINO CIR
6240 SE Portofino Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1770 sqft
BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL NEWLY CONSTRUCTED 3/2.5 TOWNHOUSE WITH ONE CAR GARAGE. GOURMET KITCHEN & GRANITE COUNTERS WITH WOOD CABS. SPECTACULAR VIEW OF WOODED AREA WITH GOLF COURSE BEYOND. CERAMIC TILE ON FIRST LEVEL, CARPETING ON 2nd.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1662 SE Collette Court
1662 Southeast Collette Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
953 sqft
1662 SE Collette Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with garage - Subject to tenant criteria (RLNE3270342)

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5190 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5190 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2095 sqft
3/2/1 Lovely Community of Schooner Oaks-Annual Lease! - Enter this lovely 3/2/1 townhouse on the ground floor which leads you to the stairs and the second floor. This spacious townhome is fully contained on the top floor and has more than 2000 sq.ft.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
2419 SW Foxpoint Trail
2419 Southwest Foxpoint Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1585 sqft
Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1397 SW 24th Lane
1397 Southwest 24th Lane, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1995 sqft
Beautifully updated 3/2/2 with long screened and covered patio, granite in kitchen and guest bath- laminate in living room, family room and dining room, tile in kitchen and dining area, berber in bedrooms, gas cook top, surround sound in most areas,

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3371 SW Villa Place
3371 Southwest Villa Place, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1346 sqft
Very spacious 3/2/1 end villa with extra windows making villa light & bright. Fabulous lake views from most rooms and large screened porch. Stainless appliances, laminate flooring in most rooms & ceramic tile, & accordion hurricane shutters.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2783 SE Bluem Way
2783 Southeast Bluem Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2111 sqft
Located in the Sandpiper Bay area with easy access to US 1, PSLBlvd. and all shopping facilities.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8544 SE Retreat Drive
8544 Southeast Retreat Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1526 sqft
Easy to view. Clean, clean. Everything is like new. NO PETS and NO SMOKING. Tenant pays electric, water & upgrades to cable. Tenant must have content insurance.4 Months only. HOA Rules.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
429 NE Tradewind Lane
429 Northeast Tradewind Lane, Martin County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
650 sqft
Oceanfront! Monthly or Weekly Available Now. 1 Bedroom/1 Bath. December and January Rental available! Nicely furnished overlooking the beach and the pool. Fully supplied including linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans and more.
City Guide for Stuart, FL

Nicknamed the Sailfish Capital of the World, Stuart, Fla., located on the Treasure Coast, is also rich in shipwreck lore and many a fortune hunter has dreamed of bringing up more gold and silver from the ships sunken in nearby waters.  Good enough reason to move to Stuart?  Perhaps not, but luckily it has more going for it than gold.

Stuart sits at the confluence of the Atlantic, the Intracoastal Waterway and the Okeechobee, which cuts a watery swath through the sate from the ocean to the Gulf of Mexico. Its reason for being is boating and marinas and fishing; you can't escape it. Located near the Port St. Lucie Inlet, you would think the town sprung fully formed from the deep.  Indeed, 2.2 square miles of its total 8.5 mile area is water; that leaves plenty of sand bars to play on, and a number of neighborhoods built to house the 16,000 people who call this place home.  During the 100 years of this little city’s existence, it has sustained damage from a number of hurricanes and a couple of tropical cyclones – if you know the difference, you may know far too much about storms!  Residents proudly state that their town has never had a direct hit; that’s a good thing, it seems. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Stuart, FL

Stuart apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Stuart 1 BedroomsStuart 2 BedroomsStuart 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStuart 3 BedroomsStuart Apartments with Balcony
Stuart Apartments with GarageStuart Apartments with GymStuart Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStuart Apartments with ParkingStuart Apartments with Pool
Stuart Apartments with Washer-DryerStuart Dog Friendly ApartmentsStuart Furnished ApartmentsStuart Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FL
Palm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLFlorida Ridge, FLVero Beach South, FL
Gifford, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University