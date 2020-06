Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Super cute and clean two, but possible three bedroom half duplex. No carpet, super clean home with fenced yard and large backyard shed/ workshop. The back den could be a third bedroom with its own bathroom. Close to the beach, close to downtown and close to the hospital.