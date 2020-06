Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Upgraded Pool home 10 minutes to the “open” beaches and minutes to downtown Stuart. Quiet and family friendly neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. 3BR/2BA nicely furnished home with screened in pool and deck. 1 King size bed and 2 Queens size beds. Fenced in back yard with grill. Possible 4th bedroom. Kitchen fully stocked w/ pots and pans and dishes. Linens provided. 65” flat screen TV. Washer/Dryer. Pet allowed with restrictions. Plenty of vehicle parking/no restrictions. Boat parking allowed. Background check required. Cable/WIFI, lawn and pool service included. Tenant pays electric and water. More pictures coming soon.