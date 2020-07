Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car charging clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge elevator fire pit gym game room on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking guest suite internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving courtyard dog park yoga

With incredible panoramic views of The Bay and downtown St Petersburg, The Wayland features newly renovated, modern interiors and excellent amenities including onsite co-working space (with many new amenities coming late 2020). Select your new space from studio, one bedroom, or two bedroom apartments for rent located just a short walk from vibrant downtown St Petersburg and the EDGE District. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.