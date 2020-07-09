All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like
938 11th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
938 11th St
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

938 11th St

938 11th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

938 11th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Uptown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/25918ac089 ---- MO/LB This 2 bedroom 1 bath has been fully renovated and is move in ready! It is just moments away from the popular downtown scene, but still holds that historic St Pete charm! This home has been updated with fresh paint and flooring throughout the entire house, the kitchen is newly updated. There is a back fire escape, type of stairwell that leads into a community patio area. Indoor washer and dryer hookups are located in a separate outer building. Schedule a viewing today before its too late!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 938 11th St have any available units?
938 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 938 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
938 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 938 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 938 11th St offer parking?
No, 938 11th St does not offer parking.
Does 938 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 11th St have a pool?
No, 938 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 938 11th St have accessible units?
No, 938 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 938 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 938 11th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 938 11th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 BedroomsSt. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas PointDowntown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd CollegeFlorida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus