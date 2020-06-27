930 CENTRAL AVENUE.

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool yoga clubhouse

BREATH OF FRESH STYLE



This is where your life takes a bold new direction. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments rich with contemporary features and amenities, offer a perfect match for your individual style.



Spend an afternoon relaxing in our South Beach–style pool, or unwind with a morning yoga session. Entertain from a posh outdoor fireside lounge and resort quality community dining area, or inspire envy with your own refined chef-inspired kitchen. Situated in the pulsing Central Avenue entertainment district of St. Petersburg and full of exhilarating opportunity. Go ahead…breathe!