918 N SHORE DRIVE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport range refrigerator

Downtown St Petersburg rare gem of a Townhome. Wonderful and relaxing views of Tampa Bay from the roof top balcony. Walk into downtowns fine amenities, street side restaurants and all the features of parks and amenities. This town home in the center of downtown St Petersburg, located near the Vinoy includes an inside washer dryer, covered car port parking 2 large upstairs bedroom and a 3rd floor bonus room, for entertainment or could be used as a 3rd bedroom. This bonus room includes a wet bar and access to the roof top balcony. Full kitchen, very spacious and cozy layout. Beautiful garden entrance. This is the ultimate lifestyle for downtown lifestyle. 1-year lease.