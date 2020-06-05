All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:35 AM

918 N SHORE DRIVE NE

918 North Shore Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

918 North Shore Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Downtown St Petersburg rare gem of a Townhome. Wonderful and relaxing views of Tampa Bay from the roof top balcony. Walk into downtowns fine amenities, street side restaurants and all the features of parks and amenities. This town home in the center of downtown St Petersburg, located near the Vinoy includes an inside washer dryer, covered car port parking 2 large upstairs bedroom and a 3rd floor bonus room, for entertainment or could be used as a 3rd bedroom. This bonus room includes a wet bar and access to the roof top balcony. Full kitchen, very spacious and cozy layout. Beautiful garden entrance. This is the ultimate lifestyle for downtown lifestyle. 1-year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 N SHORE DRIVE NE have any available units?
918 N SHORE DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 N SHORE DRIVE NE have?
Some of 918 N SHORE DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 N SHORE DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
918 N SHORE DRIVE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 N SHORE DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 918 N SHORE DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 918 N SHORE DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 918 N SHORE DRIVE NE does offer parking.
Does 918 N SHORE DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 N SHORE DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 N SHORE DRIVE NE have a pool?
No, 918 N SHORE DRIVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 918 N SHORE DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 918 N SHORE DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 918 N SHORE DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 N SHORE DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.
