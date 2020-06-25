Amenities

860 37TH AVE N Available 12/23/19 Allendale Park 2bed 2.5 bath home - This desirable Allendale home features hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace in the living room, new windows, insulation, updated kitchen, and a new master en-suite. High and dry, concrete block and impact windows for storm security. Enjoy entertaining your friends and family on the back patio attached to the convenient bonus room , half bath and fenced yard. Just a few steps to Allendale Park to walk the dog or after dinner stroll. Convenient to downtown St. Petersburg, interstate 275, the Trop, shopping, churches and hospitals.

Renters insurance is required.



