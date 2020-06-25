All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

860 37TH AVE N

860 37th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

860 37th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Allendale Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
860 37TH AVE N Available 12/23/19 Allendale Park 2bed 2.5 bath home - This desirable Allendale home features hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace in the living room, new windows, insulation, updated kitchen, and a new master en-suite. High and dry, concrete block and impact windows for storm security. Enjoy entertaining your friends and family on the back patio attached to the convenient bonus room , half bath and fenced yard. Just a few steps to Allendale Park to walk the dog or after dinner stroll. Convenient to downtown St. Petersburg, interstate 275, the Trop, shopping, churches and hospitals.
Renters insurance is required.

(RLNE4625202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 37TH AVE N have any available units?
860 37TH AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 37TH AVE N have?
Some of 860 37TH AVE N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 37TH AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
860 37TH AVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 37TH AVE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 37TH AVE N is pet friendly.
Does 860 37TH AVE N offer parking?
No, 860 37TH AVE N does not offer parking.
Does 860 37TH AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 37TH AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 37TH AVE N have a pool?
No, 860 37TH AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 860 37TH AVE N have accessible units?
No, 860 37TH AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 860 37TH AVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 37TH AVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
