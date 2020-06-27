All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

845 17th St N, Unit A

845 17th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

845 17th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely renovated 2/1 close to Downtown - Call Agent directly for fast service @ 813-407-8990

TO VIEW 3D VIDEO TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1543220?accessKey=5da8

Recently remodeled 2/1 ground floor unit, it has been finished with new interior paint, new kitchen cabinets, ceiling fans, wood vinyl flooring, new interior doors, new water heater, and gas range.
Great apartment for the price and close to downtown location!

Tenant must pass credit/background check

Small pets ok with NR fee, 12 month min lease

Available NOW!

(RLNE5093828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 17th St N, Unit A have any available units?
845 17th St N, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 17th St N, Unit A have?
Some of 845 17th St N, Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 17th St N, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
845 17th St N, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 17th St N, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 17th St N, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 845 17th St N, Unit A offer parking?
No, 845 17th St N, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 845 17th St N, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 17th St N, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 17th St N, Unit A have a pool?
No, 845 17th St N, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 845 17th St N, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 845 17th St N, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 845 17th St N, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 17th St N, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
