845 17th St N, Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely renovated 2/1 close to Downtown - Call Agent directly for fast service @ 813-407-8990



TO VIEW 3D VIDEO TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1543220?accessKey=5da8



Recently remodeled 2/1 ground floor unit, it has been finished with new interior paint, new kitchen cabinets, ceiling fans, wood vinyl flooring, new interior doors, new water heater, and gas range.

Great apartment for the price and close to downtown location!



Tenant must pass credit/background check



Small pets ok with NR fee, 12 month min lease



Available NOW!



