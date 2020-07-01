844 11 AVENUE S

Amenities
Vintage charm in this updated Roser Park area bungalow with new kitchen and bath, and nice features, including a decorative fireplace and formal dining room. Renovated in 2011 with new roof and windows for great energy efficiency. Central AC, separate laundry room with washer & dryer. Kitchen has dishwasher and microwave and gas stove! Downtown attractions, pubs, waterfront, museums and entertainment are less than a mile away. You can be close to the hustle and bustle of the city yet live near historic Roser Park. Small pet welcome with additional $300 deposit.