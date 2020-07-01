All apartments in St. Petersburg
844 11 AVENUE S
844 11 AVENUE S

844 11th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

844 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Bartlett Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Vintage charm in this updated Roser Park area bungalow with new kitchen and bath, and nice features, including a decorative fireplace and formal dining room. Renovated in 2011 with new roof and windows for great energy efficiency. Central AC, separate laundry room with washer & dryer. Kitchen has dishwasher and microwave and gas stove! Downtown attractions, pubs, waterfront, museums and entertainment are less than a mile away. You can be close to the hustle and bustle of the city yet live near historic Roser Park. Small pet welcome with additional $300 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 11 AVENUE S have any available units?
844 11 AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 844 11 AVENUE S have?
Some of 844 11 AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 11 AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
844 11 AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 11 AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 11 AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 844 11 AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 844 11 AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 844 11 AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 844 11 AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 11 AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 844 11 AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 844 11 AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 844 11 AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 844 11 AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 11 AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.

