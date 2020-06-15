All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

832 59th Ave NE

832 59th Avenue Northeast · (813) 321-0166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

832 59th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Edgemoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 832 59th Ave NE · Avail. Jul 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
832 59th Ave NE Available 07/01/20 Quaint 2/1 In Sunny St. Petersburg, Florida. - ****AVAILABLE TO SHOW STARTING JULY 1st*****Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath single-family home in Edgemoor Community in St. Pete. This home features laminate flooring throughout, all black appliances in the kitchen, an electric stove, and a refrigerator. This home also has washer and dryer hookups and a huge backyard with a shed for storage! Don't miss out on this beauty. Come take a look at it while it lasts!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult (non-refundable), pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing,
Please call 813-321-0166

(RLNE4629797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 59th Ave NE have any available units?
832 59th Ave NE has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 59th Ave NE have?
Some of 832 59th Ave NE's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 59th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
832 59th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 59th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 832 59th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 832 59th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 832 59th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 832 59th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 59th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 59th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 832 59th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 832 59th Ave NE have accessible units?
Yes, 832 59th Ave NE has accessible units.
Does 832 59th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 59th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
