Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning accessible range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible

832 59th Ave NE Available 07/01/20 Quaint 2/1 In Sunny St. Petersburg, Florida. - ****AVAILABLE TO SHOW STARTING JULY 1st*****Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath single-family home in Edgemoor Community in St. Pete. This home features laminate flooring throughout, all black appliances in the kitchen, an electric stove, and a refrigerator. This home also has washer and dryer hookups and a huge backyard with a shed for storage! Don't miss out on this beauty. Come take a look at it while it lasts!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult (non-refundable), pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing,

Please call 813-321-0166



(RLNE4629797)