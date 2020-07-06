832 44TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga

This beautifully renovated block home has it all - lots of light, living space, lots of storage, a large yard, a garage and tons of parking. Located only minutes from Downtown St. Pete for dining/shopping, and only 5 minutes from grocery stores, yoga and restaurants. Close proximity to Crisp/Coffeepot Parks (boat ramps, playground, picnic tables). Great floorpan with 3 bedrooms/2bathrooms plus office, master suite, open kitchen and formal living and separate, very spacious family room- all on one level. The living room, open kitchen and dining room and family room flow together seamlessly. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. The screened-in patio and large fenced in backyard are perfect for entertaining. Updated, energy-efficient windows, newer roof, water heater and AC, circular driveway and a one car garage with extra storage- this house has it all! Pet-friendly. Move right in and enjoy! Schedule your showing today!