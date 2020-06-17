All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:17 AM

816 GROVE STREET N

816 Grove Street North · (727) 804-3680
Location

816 Grove Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Close proximity to downtown tucked in quiet historic uptown. Furnished, charming 2 BR, 1 Bath bungalow with a pleasant front porch and large back yard. Original hardwood floors, high ceilings, updated kitchen and bathroom. Comes completely furnished! As a bonus there are 2 off-street parking spots with a carport, use of detached garage for storage and on-site washer/dryer. Nice kitchen with updated appliances, dishwasher. Second Bedroom has Murphy Bed. Fenced back yard, shared with the tenants in the cottage in rear of property. Owner may consider a lease with term less than one year. Room sizes are approximate, please measure for accuracy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 GROVE STREET N have any available units?
816 GROVE STREET N has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 GROVE STREET N have?
Some of 816 GROVE STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 GROVE STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
816 GROVE STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 GROVE STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 816 GROVE STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 816 GROVE STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 816 GROVE STREET N does offer parking.
Does 816 GROVE STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 GROVE STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 GROVE STREET N have a pool?
No, 816 GROVE STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 816 GROVE STREET N have accessible units?
No, 816 GROVE STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 816 GROVE STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 GROVE STREET N has units with dishwashers.
