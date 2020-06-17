816 GROVE STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Close proximity to downtown tucked in quiet historic uptown. Furnished, charming 2 BR, 1 Bath bungalow with a pleasant front porch and large back yard. Original hardwood floors, high ceilings, updated kitchen and bathroom. Comes completely furnished! As a bonus there are 2 off-street parking spots with a carport, use of detached garage for storage and on-site washer/dryer. Nice kitchen with updated appliances, dishwasher. Second Bedroom has Murphy Bed. Fenced back yard, shared with the tenants in the cottage in rear of property. Owner may consider a lease with term less than one year. Room sizes are approximate, please measure for accuracy.