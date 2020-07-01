All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 808 1/2 Grove St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
808 1/2 Grove St N
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

808 1/2 Grove St N

808 1/2 Grove St N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

808 1/2 Grove St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Garage apartment for rent - Property Id: 226122

1/1 all inclusive (electric, water, gas, cable, and wifi are included in the rental price), fully furnished, small pet friendly garage apartment for rent! Washer/dryer on site, 1 parking space included, beautiful hardwood floors, new appliances and 15 minute walk to downtown St Pete and 1/4 mile from Crescent Lake Park. Short or long term lease available, message me for more details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226122
Property Id 226122

(RLNE5574338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 1/2 Grove St N have any available units?
808 1/2 Grove St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 1/2 Grove St N have?
Some of 808 1/2 Grove St N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 1/2 Grove St N currently offering any rent specials?
808 1/2 Grove St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 1/2 Grove St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 1/2 Grove St N is pet friendly.
Does 808 1/2 Grove St N offer parking?
Yes, 808 1/2 Grove St N offers parking.
Does 808 1/2 Grove St N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 1/2 Grove St N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 1/2 Grove St N have a pool?
No, 808 1/2 Grove St N does not have a pool.
Does 808 1/2 Grove St N have accessible units?
No, 808 1/2 Grove St N does not have accessible units.
Does 808 1/2 Grove St N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 1/2 Grove St N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus