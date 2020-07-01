808 1/2 Grove St N

Amenities
Garage apartment for rent - Property Id: 226122
1/1 all inclusive (electric, water, gas, cable, and wifi are included in the rental price), fully furnished, small pet friendly garage apartment for rent! Washer/dryer on site, 1 parking space included, beautiful hardwood floors, new appliances and 15 minute walk to downtown St Pete and 1/4 mile from Crescent Lake Park. Short or long term lease available, message me for more details.
