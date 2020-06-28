All apartments in St. Petersburg
8075 30TH AVENUE N

8075 30th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8075 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home in very desirable Jungle Terrace. Everything is ready for you to move right in. 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full Bathroom. This layout also includes a lovely living room, beautiful kitchen and has a bonus area in the back of the home that can be used as a den, office space, 2nd sitting area or more. The open concept and natural light are very inviting. This home features ALL NEW UPDATES: Wood-like flooring throughout for easy maintenance, fresh paint, New windows, New Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, New Bathroom, New Ice Cold AC, and Washer & Dryer included! LANDSCAPE is also INCLUDED! Owner is also including a new 50" TV for use with the lease of this beautiful home. Location is perfect if you want to stroll the park or explore Florida Beaches. Dining, Entertainment, and shopping all within minutes **Garage is not included - Call now to set up a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8075 30TH AVENUE N have any available units?
8075 30TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 8075 30TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 8075 30TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8075 30TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
8075 30TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8075 30TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 8075 30TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 8075 30TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 8075 30TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 8075 30TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8075 30TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8075 30TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 8075 30TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 8075 30TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 8075 30TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 8075 30TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8075 30TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
