8075 30TH AVENUE N

Fully Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 bath home in very desirable Jungle Terrace. Everything is ready for you to move right in. 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full Bathroom. This layout also includes a lovely living room, beautiful kitchen and has a bonus area in the back of the home that can be used as a den, office space, 2nd sitting area or more. The open concept and natural light are very inviting. This home features ALL NEW UPDATES: Wood-like flooring throughout for easy maintenance, fresh paint, New windows, New Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, New Bathroom, New Ice Cold AC, and Washer & Dryer included! LANDSCAPE is also INCLUDED! Owner is also including a new 50" TV for use with the lease of this beautiful home. Location is perfect if you want to stroll the park or explore Florida Beaches. Dining, Entertainment, and shopping all within minutes **Garage is not included - Call now to set up a private showing.