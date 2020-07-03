7860 Causeway Blvd S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Live the Florida lifestyle in this Causeway Isles home situated on Boca Ciega Bay. This well built block home features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Grab your fishing pole and step right in to the water from your very own private dock. Close to popular beaches and many great A-rated schools. Walking distance to Treasure Island beach, many restaurants/shops and close proximity to the Club at Treasure Island. 3 Minutes from Treasure Island Beach, 15 Minutes to Downtown St. Pete. Close to shopping and restaurants, Great Schools, Deep Water Canal just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico. Beautiful landscaping and much more!