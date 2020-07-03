All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 7860 Causeway Blvd S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
7860 Causeway Blvd S
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

7860 Causeway Blvd S

7860 Causeway Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7860 Causeway Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707
South Causeway Isle

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live the Florida lifestyle in this Causeway Isles home situated on Boca Ciega Bay. This well built block home features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Grab your fishing pole and step right in to the water from your very own private dock. Close to popular beaches and many great A-rated schools. Walking distance to Treasure Island beach, many restaurants/shops and close proximity to the Club at Treasure Island. 3 Minutes from Treasure Island Beach, 15 Minutes to Downtown St. Pete. Close to shopping and restaurants, Great Schools, Deep Water Canal just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico. Beautiful landscaping and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7860 Causeway Blvd S have any available units?
7860 Causeway Blvd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7860 Causeway Blvd S have?
Some of 7860 Causeway Blvd S's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7860 Causeway Blvd S currently offering any rent specials?
7860 Causeway Blvd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7860 Causeway Blvd S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7860 Causeway Blvd S is pet friendly.
Does 7860 Causeway Blvd S offer parking?
Yes, 7860 Causeway Blvd S offers parking.
Does 7860 Causeway Blvd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7860 Causeway Blvd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7860 Causeway Blvd S have a pool?
No, 7860 Causeway Blvd S does not have a pool.
Does 7860 Causeway Blvd S have accessible units?
No, 7860 Causeway Blvd S does not have accessible units.
Does 7860 Causeway Blvd S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7860 Causeway Blvd S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus