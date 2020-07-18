All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 761 88TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
761 88TH AVENUE N
Last updated March 12 2020 at 10:24 PM

761 88TH AVENUE N

761 88th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

761 88th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
2 BEDROOMS 1 BATH WITH A LARGE BONUS ROOM! Located in North East St. Petersburg, Close to the Gandy Corridor. Easy Access to I-275 and 4th St N. This home has a Huge Fenced in Back Yard. Perfect for Family and Friends to Gather for Barbeques and Holiday Events. Newer Energy Efficient Windows. Terrazzo & Wood Laminate Floors. The Eat-In Kitchen has lots of Wood Cabinets. Both Bedrooms have Spacious Closets and Ceiling Fans. The Very Large Bonus Room, Which Could Be Used as A Third Bedroom If Needed has Wood Laminate Flooring and a Ceiling Fan. The Inside Utility Room Comes with A Full-Size Washer & Dryer, AS IS. Small Pet OK with a Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $350 and Pet Profile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 88TH AVENUE N have any available units?
761 88TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 761 88TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 761 88TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 88TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
761 88TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 88TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 761 88TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 761 88TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 761 88TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 761 88TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 761 88TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 88TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 761 88TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 761 88TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 761 88TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 761 88TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 88TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus