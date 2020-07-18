761 88TH AVENUE N

Amenities

2 BEDROOMS 1 BATH WITH A LARGE BONUS ROOM! Located in North East St. Petersburg, Close to the Gandy Corridor. Easy Access to I-275 and 4th St N. This home has a Huge Fenced in Back Yard. Perfect for Family and Friends to Gather for Barbeques and Holiday Events. Newer Energy Efficient Windows. Terrazzo & Wood Laminate Floors. The Eat-In Kitchen has lots of Wood Cabinets. Both Bedrooms have Spacious Closets and Ceiling Fans. The Very Large Bonus Room, Which Could Be Used as A Third Bedroom If Needed has Wood Laminate Flooring and a Ceiling Fan. The Inside Utility Room Comes with A Full-Size Washer & Dryer, AS IS. Small Pet OK with a Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $350 and Pet Profile.