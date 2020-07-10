755 42nd Ave N

Amenities

Nice home in Euclid Manor area. Terrazzo floors. Many updates including polsihed floors, closed in Florida room with separate laundry area, newer Central AC system. Decent size rooms- over 1350 square feet. One car garage. Large back yard with alley access. Front driveway and garage. One month rent, a one time admin fee of $295 and a $1400 security deposit required for move in. Pets possible with approval and additional fees.



