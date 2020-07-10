All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 755 42nd Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
755 42nd Ave N
Last updated April 13 2019 at 1:35 PM

755 42nd Ave N

755 42nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

755 42nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/43a317a012 ----
Nice home in Euclid Manor area. Terrazzo floors. Many updates including polsihed floors, closed in Florida room with separate laundry area, newer Central AC system. Decent size rooms- over 1350 square feet. One car garage. Large back yard with alley access. Front driveway and garage. One month rent, a one time admin fee of $295 and a $1400 security deposit required for move in. Pets possible with approval and additional fees.

1 Bathroom
1 Car Garage
Central Heat/Air
Florida Room
Remodeled
Three Bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 42nd Ave N have any available units?
755 42nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 755 42nd Ave N have?
Some of 755 42nd Ave N's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 42nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
755 42nd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 42nd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 755 42nd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 755 42nd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 755 42nd Ave N offers parking.
Does 755 42nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 42nd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 42nd Ave N have a pool?
No, 755 42nd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 755 42nd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 755 42nd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 755 42nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 755 42nd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus