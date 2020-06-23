All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 751 Southwest Blvd N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
751 Southwest Blvd N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

751 Southwest Blvd N

751 Southwest Blvd N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

751 Southwest Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Edgemoor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2/2/1 in the Heart of St. Petersburg - Enjoy the Urban Lifestyle St. Petersburg has to offer. This home has Charm and Personality. Minutes away from downtown, this home offers 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, a sitting area, large living/dining room and large kitchen with Solid Wood Cabinets and Granite Countertops. Enjoy the privacy of the back alley entrance to your backyard and one car garge. Enjoy entertaining on your back deck! Minutes away from the shops, resturants, pubs and waterfront of St. Petersburg. Minutes away from I275 your Gateway to Tampa and Southwest Florida. Call today to make an appointment to see this home, hurry it wont last.

(RLNE2875914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 Southwest Blvd N have any available units?
751 Southwest Blvd N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 751 Southwest Blvd N currently offering any rent specials?
751 Southwest Blvd N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 Southwest Blvd N pet-friendly?
Yes, 751 Southwest Blvd N is pet friendly.
Does 751 Southwest Blvd N offer parking?
No, 751 Southwest Blvd N does not offer parking.
Does 751 Southwest Blvd N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 751 Southwest Blvd N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 Southwest Blvd N have a pool?
No, 751 Southwest Blvd N does not have a pool.
Does 751 Southwest Blvd N have accessible units?
No, 751 Southwest Blvd N does not have accessible units.
Does 751 Southwest Blvd N have units with dishwashers?
No, 751 Southwest Blvd N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 751 Southwest Blvd N have units with air conditioning?
No, 751 Southwest Blvd N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus