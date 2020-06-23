751 Southwest Blvd N

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 2/2/1 in the Heart of St. Petersburg - Enjoy the Urban Lifestyle St. Petersburg has to offer. This home has Charm and Personality. Minutes away from downtown, this home offers 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, a sitting area, large living/dining room and large kitchen with Solid Wood Cabinets and Granite Countertops. Enjoy the privacy of the back alley entrance to your backyard and one car garge. Enjoy entertaining on your back deck! Minutes away from the shops, resturants, pubs and waterfront of St. Petersburg. Minutes away from I275 your Gateway to Tampa and Southwest Florida. Call today to make an appointment to see this home, hurry it wont last.



(RLNE2875914)