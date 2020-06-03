Amenities

Large 4 bedroom 1 Bath House $1280 Monthly - This spacious 4 bedroom located just south of downtown St Petersburg FL and convenient to everything included a separate family and dining area. The house has lots of windows and a large yard with driveway for up to 3 cars. Off the kitchen is a utility room with washer and dryer hookups. Current tenant moves out on 4/1/2020. Home will be cleaned, the interior freshly painted, and the home ready for move in on April 10th. You can view anytime by sending a copy of your license to 941-538-2161 within one hour of the showing please include 750 20th Ave S Feel free to contact me at 727-800-2533 with questions.



Christine Smith, Property Manager

Second Half Properties



