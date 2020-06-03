All apartments in St. Petersburg
750 20th Ave S
Last updated April 6 2020 at 5:58 PM

750 20th Ave S

750 20th Avenue South · (727) 800-2533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

750 20th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bartlett Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 750 20th Ave S · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom 1 Bath House $1280 Monthly - This spacious 4 bedroom located just south of downtown St Petersburg FL and convenient to everything included a separate family and dining area. The house has lots of windows and a large yard with driveway for up to 3 cars. Off the kitchen is a utility room with washer and dryer hookups. Current tenant moves out on 4/1/2020. Home will be cleaned, the interior freshly painted, and the home ready for move in on April 10th. You can view anytime by sending a copy of your license to 941-538-2161 within one hour of the showing please include 750 20th Ave S Feel free to contact me at 727-800-2533 with questions.

Thank you,
Christine Smith, Property Manager
Second Half Properties

(RLNE4722788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 20th Ave S have any available units?
750 20th Ave S has a unit available for $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 750 20th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
750 20th Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 20th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 20th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 750 20th Ave S offer parking?
No, 750 20th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 750 20th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 20th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 20th Ave S have a pool?
No, 750 20th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 750 20th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 750 20th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 750 20th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 20th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 750 20th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 20th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 750 20th Ave S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

