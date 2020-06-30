7445 17th Way N.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning

Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in North St. Petersburg - Are you looking for a nice, 3-Bedroom home in St. Petersburg?

We have your new home waiting for you!

The living areas and kitchen are wide open, and welcoming. There isnt any carpet in the house. Everything besides what was already tiled has new wood-look vinyl plank floors for durability.

The kitchen features nice wood cabinets with a tile counter on the cabinets and island. It also has a dishwasher, glass topped stove, and new refrigerator, microwave oven hood, and garbage disposal. It also has a new central air conditioning system for energy efficiency.

The whole house has been freshly painted. The large, completely fenced back yard is surrounded by a beautiful white vinyl fence.

There are hook-ups for your clothes washer and dryer in the attached garage. There is plenty of off street parking available along with the 1-car garage.

Pets may be acceptable with approval. There is a $65 per adult application fee through our website.

It is available for immediate occupancy. Please call Julie for more information or to schedule a tour. (727) 440-8108.



(RLNE5588077)