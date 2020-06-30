All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 7445 17th Way N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
7445 17th Way N.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

7445 17th Way N.

7445 17th Way North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7445 17th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Meadowlawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in North St. Petersburg - Are you looking for a nice, 3-Bedroom home in St. Petersburg?
We have your new home waiting for you!
The living areas and kitchen are wide open, and welcoming. There isnt any carpet in the house. Everything besides what was already tiled has new wood-look vinyl plank floors for durability.
The kitchen features nice wood cabinets with a tile counter on the cabinets and island. It also has a dishwasher, glass topped stove, and new refrigerator, microwave oven hood, and garbage disposal. It also has a new central air conditioning system for energy efficiency.
The whole house has been freshly painted. The large, completely fenced back yard is surrounded by a beautiful white vinyl fence.
There are hook-ups for your clothes washer and dryer in the attached garage. There is plenty of off street parking available along with the 1-car garage.
Pets may be acceptable with approval. There is a $65 per adult application fee through our website.
It is available for immediate occupancy. Please call Julie for more information or to schedule a tour. (727) 440-8108.

(RLNE5588077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7445 17th Way N. have any available units?
7445 17th Way N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7445 17th Way N. have?
Some of 7445 17th Way N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7445 17th Way N. currently offering any rent specials?
7445 17th Way N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7445 17th Way N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7445 17th Way N. is pet friendly.
Does 7445 17th Way N. offer parking?
Yes, 7445 17th Way N. offers parking.
Does 7445 17th Way N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7445 17th Way N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7445 17th Way N. have a pool?
No, 7445 17th Way N. does not have a pool.
Does 7445 17th Way N. have accessible units?
No, 7445 17th Way N. does not have accessible units.
Does 7445 17th Way N. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7445 17th Way N. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus