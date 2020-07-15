All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S

7430 Sunshine Skyway Lane South · (727) 452-8663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7430 Sunshine Skyway Lane South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Million dollar waterfront views from this fully furnished condo - AVAILABLE NOW! Enjoy gorgeous water views of Tampa Bay from 2 balconies of this 7th floor condo. Modern & clean furnishings for your convenience allow you to move right in and start enjoying life. Laminate floors throughout the living space of the open floor plan with large balcony. Living room & dining room overlook Tampa Bay and sliding doors open to a large balcony. The kitchen is completely furnished and very clean. Master suite has king sized bed, dresser storage and a walk-in closet, spacious bath with glass enclosed shower and a private balcony overlooking the water. Guest bedroom has access to the main balcony and water views as well, large closet and bed with dresser storage. Guest bathroom in the hallway for the 2nd bedroom. In unit laundry closet with full sized washer & dryer. Assigned under building / covered parking. This waterfront condo complex is conveniently located at the tip of Pinellas County with EASY access to I-275 for community between counties. Just 6 miles to St Pete beach - this location also offers waterfront parks, walking trails and marinas. Full access to community amenities including waterfront pool, grilling patio, fishing pier / dock & community room. Cable, Internet, Water, Trash & Sewer included in lease fee. Background & credit check required. 1st month + $3,300 deposit required for move in. Small dog considered at owner's discretion. No cats. Tenant will be required to obtain renter's insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have any available units?
7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have?
Some of 7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S currently offering any rent specials?
7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S is pet friendly.
Does 7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S offer parking?
Yes, 7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S offers parking.
Does 7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have a pool?
Yes, 7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S has a pool.
Does 7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have accessible units?
No, 7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S does not have accessible units.
Does 7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity