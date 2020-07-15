7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Million dollar waterfront views from this fully furnished condo - AVAILABLE NOW! Enjoy gorgeous water views of Tampa Bay from 2 balconies of this 7th floor condo. Modern & clean furnishings for your convenience allow you to move right in and start enjoying life. Laminate floors throughout the living space of the open floor plan with large balcony. Living room & dining room overlook Tampa Bay and sliding doors open to a large balcony. The kitchen is completely furnished and very clean. Master suite has king sized bed, dresser storage and a walk-in closet, spacious bath with glass enclosed shower and a private balcony overlooking the water. Guest bedroom has access to the main balcony and water views as well, large closet and bed with dresser storage. Guest bathroom in the hallway for the 2nd bedroom. In unit laundry closet with full sized washer & dryer. Assigned under building / covered parking. This waterfront condo complex is conveniently located at the tip of Pinellas County with EASY access to I-275 for community between counties. Just 6 miles to St Pete beach - this location also offers waterfront parks, walking trails and marinas. Full access to community amenities including waterfront pool, grilling patio, fishing pier / dock & community room. Cable, Internet, Water, Trash & Sewer included in lease fee. Background & credit check required. 1st month + $3,300 deposit required for move in. Small dog considered at owner's discretion. No cats. Tenant will be required to obtain renter's insurance.