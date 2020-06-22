739 22nd Street North

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage for rent

Split floor plan

Beautiful original hardwood floors newly refinished

Oversized master bedroom with crown moulding & master bath

Air conditioned sunroom

2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups

Close to downtown easy access to I275 15 mins to beaches

No pets

No smoking

1800/month- 1st, last & 1800 security deposit moves you in!

Application fee per applicant

Background & credit checks required

Annual lease

Tenant pays electric, w/s/g, cable



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21685



(RLNE4501493)