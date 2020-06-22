All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
739 22nd Street North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

739 22nd Street North

739 22nd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

739 22nd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage for rent
Split floor plan
Beautiful original hardwood floors newly refinished
Oversized master bedroom with crown moulding & master bath
Air conditioned sunroom
2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups
Close to downtown easy access to I275 15 mins to beaches
No pets
No smoking
1800/month- 1st, last & 1800 security deposit moves you in!
Application fee per applicant
Background & credit checks required
Annual lease
Tenant pays electric, w/s/g, cable

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21685

(RLNE4501493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

