Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

731 74TH STREET N

731 74th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

731 74th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Azalea Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Don't miss the opportunity to see this beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home situated at the corner of 74th St. N and 8th Ave. This home is move in ready and located conveniently close to Tyrone mall and surrounding shops, restaurants and the beaches of Treasure Island. The home boasts a very large master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets and a 3rd closet for storage. Both bathrooms have skylights as does the room adjacent to the carport. A beautiful open kitchen area to the living room and adjacent dining room with sliding doors to the screened-in porch on the front of the house. The property has a fully fenced back yard with 2 patios off of the kitchen and master bedroom. The home was remodeled in 2005 with roof done the same year. A whole house water filtration system and hot water heater in 2017. Inside utility as well. Lawn,landscaping maintenance and storage shed is included in the lease rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 74TH STREET N have any available units?
731 74TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 74TH STREET N have?
Some of 731 74TH STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 74TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
731 74TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 74TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 731 74TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 731 74TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 731 74TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 731 74TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 74TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 74TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 731 74TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 731 74TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 731 74TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 731 74TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 74TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
