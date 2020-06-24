731 74TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Don't miss the opportunity to see this beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home situated at the corner of 74th St. N and 8th Ave. This home is move in ready and located conveniently close to Tyrone mall and surrounding shops, restaurants and the beaches of Treasure Island. The home boasts a very large master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets and a 3rd closet for storage. Both bathrooms have skylights as does the room adjacent to the carport. A beautiful open kitchen area to the living room and adjacent dining room with sliding doors to the screened-in porch on the front of the house. The property has a fully fenced back yard with 2 patios off of the kitchen and master bedroom. The home was remodeled in 2005 with roof done the same year. A whole house water filtration system and hot water heater in 2017. Inside utility as well. Lawn,landscaping maintenance and storage shed is included in the lease rate.