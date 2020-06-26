Rent Calculator
718 21ST STREET N
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:16 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
718 21ST STREET N
718 21st Street North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
718 21st Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood
Amenities
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Historic Kenwood 2 bedroom duplex Apartment. Corner Lot end unit. Updated Kitchen and bath. Fenced in back for privacy. Easy access to Downtown St. Petersburg , Restaurants and I-275.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 718 21ST STREET N have any available units?
718 21ST STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time.
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 718 21ST STREET N have?
Some of 718 21ST STREET N's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 718 21ST STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
718 21ST STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 21ST STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 718 21ST STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 718 21ST STREET N offer parking?
No, 718 21ST STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 718 21ST STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 21ST STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 21ST STREET N have a pool?
No, 718 21ST STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 718 21ST STREET N have accessible units?
No, 718 21ST STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 718 21ST STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 21ST STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
