All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE

7158 Mount Bristol Blvd NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7158 Mount Bristol Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Mobel Americana

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
internet access
Annual rental. This updated two bed/one bath home is available for an annual rental. Home features fresh paint throughout, beautifully
remodeled bathroom, new floors, roof and central air conditioner. Kitchen has gas stove which many cooks prefer.
No washer/dryer but community laundry facility is closeby. Comes completely furnished. Rental fee is $1,000 per month plus gas,
electric and TV/Internet service of your choice. Background/credit check required. Must meet age requirement--one
person must be at least 55 and minimum age for additional person is 45. Monthly fee includes water, sewer, trash
pick-up, lawn care, 24 hour gate and access to all amenities, which include free wifi in clubhouse, heated pool, shuffleboard,
fitness facility, boat and kayak launches and fishing docks. Americana Cove is a 55+ waterfront community
conveniently located 15 minutes to Tampa airport, 10 minutes to downtown St. Petersburg and I-275 and 20 minutes
to beaches. Sorry, no pets. Background/credit check required; management orientation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE have any available units?
7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE have?
Some of 7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE currently offering any rent specials?
7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE pet-friendly?
No, 7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE offer parking?
No, 7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE does not offer parking.
Does 7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE have a pool?
Yes, 7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE has a pool.
Does 7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE have accessible units?
No, 7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus