7158 MOUNT BRISTOL BOULEVARD NE

Annual rental. This updated two bed/one bath home is available for an annual rental. Home features fresh paint throughout, beautifully

remodeled bathroom, new floors, roof and central air conditioner. Kitchen has gas stove which many cooks prefer.

No washer/dryer but community laundry facility is closeby. Comes completely furnished. Rental fee is $1,000 per month plus gas,

electric and TV/Internet service of your choice. Background/credit check required. Must meet age requirement--one

person must be at least 55 and minimum age for additional person is 45. Monthly fee includes water, sewer, trash

pick-up, lawn care, 24 hour gate and access to all amenities, which include free wifi in clubhouse, heated pool, shuffleboard,

fitness facility, boat and kayak launches and fishing docks. Americana Cove is a 55+ waterfront community

conveniently located 15 minutes to Tampa airport, 10 minutes to downtown St. Petersburg and I-275 and 20 minutes

to beaches. Sorry, no pets. Background/credit check required; management orientation.