7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Fabulous water views from every room !!!! This contemporary partially furnished 2/2 condo boasts TWO MASTER SUITES both with 15x5 lanais! This unit has been totally renovated, with granite counter tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms, solid wood kitchen cabinets, travertine marble thought out the living space, porcelain tiles in the bedrooms , newer A/C and has ceiling fans in all rooms. This unit has a washer and dryer combo, which other units in the building don't have. Too many upgrades to mention, please see pictures. Convenient location, just minutes away from the gulf beaches and downtown, with easy access to I-275 and the Skyway bridge. Under building parking and storage unit included. Call today for a viewing!!