Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S
Last updated November 29 2019 at 6:41 PM

7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S

7100 Sunshine Skyway Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

7100 Sunshine Skyway Lane South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Fabulous water views from every room !!!! This contemporary partially furnished 2/2 condo boasts TWO MASTER SUITES both with 15x5 lanais! This unit has been totally renovated, with granite counter tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms, solid wood kitchen cabinets, travertine marble thought out the living space, porcelain tiles in the bedrooms , newer A/C and has ceiling fans in all rooms. This unit has a washer and dryer combo, which other units in the building don't have. Too many upgrades to mention, please see pictures. Convenient location, just minutes away from the gulf beaches and downtown, with easy access to I-275 and the Skyway bridge. Under building parking and storage unit included. Call today for a viewing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have any available units?
7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have?
Some of 7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S currently offering any rent specials?
7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S pet-friendly?
No, 7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S offer parking?
Yes, 7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S offers parking.
Does 7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have a pool?
No, 7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S does not have a pool.
Does 7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have accessible units?
No, 7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7100 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S has units with dishwashers.
