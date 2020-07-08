7000 Burlington Ave N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf8d93d07e ---- Westwood Townhomes. Great location off Central Ave near Pasadena Ave. Community pool! On site laundry rooms. Many amenities close by including the beach, recreation, shopping, Park Street waterfront, golf and tennis. Two story 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit. Unit 146 has tile in living area. One month rent, $1000 security deposit and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in. Sorry no dogs. Non canine animals require approval, $25 per month pet rent and a one time $300 pet fee each, limit 2 pets total. 1 Bathroom 1/2 Bath Central Heat/Air Community Pool On Site Laundry Facility Two Bedroom