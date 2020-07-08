All apartments in St. Petersburg
7000 Burlington Ave N
Last updated July 12 2019 at 1:54 PM

7000 Burlington Ave N

7000 Burlington Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7000 Burlington Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Pasadena on The Gulf

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf8d93d07e ---- Westwood Townhomes. Great location off Central Ave near Pasadena Ave. Community pool! On site laundry rooms. Many amenities close by including the beach, recreation, shopping, Park Street waterfront, golf and tennis. Two story 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit. Unit 146 has tile in living area. One month rent, $1000 security deposit and a one time $295 admin fee moves you in. Sorry no dogs. Non canine animals require approval, $25 per month pet rent and a one time $300 pet fee each, limit 2 pets total. 1 Bathroom 1/2 Bath Central Heat/Air Community Pool On Site Laundry Facility Two Bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 Burlington Ave N have any available units?
7000 Burlington Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7000 Burlington Ave N have?
Some of 7000 Burlington Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 Burlington Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7000 Burlington Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 Burlington Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7000 Burlington Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 7000 Burlington Ave N offer parking?
No, 7000 Burlington Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 7000 Burlington Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 Burlington Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 Burlington Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 7000 Burlington Ave N has a pool.
Does 7000 Burlington Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7000 Burlington Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 Burlington Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7000 Burlington Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

