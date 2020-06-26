All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 31 2019

6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N

6916 Stonesthrow Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

6916 Stonesthrow Circle North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cable included
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Available June 1-st, 2019.
Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, first floor unit located in the Stones Throw condominium complex. Washer and dryer in unit. Tile and carpet flooring. Lanai overlooking pond and fountain. Pool and heated spa. Tennis courts. BBQ grills. Clubhouse. Lush landscaping. Excellent location!! Close to shopping, restaurants, beaches, downtown St. Petersburg, movie theaters, gym, Pinellas Trail, parks, schools, St. Pete College, USF St. Pete, etc. Basic cable included, water, trash. Sorry, NO pets. Application fee $40 for background check AND $100 for HOA application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have any available units?
6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have?
Some of 6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N currently offering any rent specials?
6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N pet-friendly?
No, 6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N offer parking?
No, 6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N does not offer parking.
Does 6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have a pool?
Yes, 6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N has a pool.
Does 6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have accessible units?
No, 6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N has units with dishwashers.
