6916 STONESTHROW CIRCLE N

Available June 1-st, 2019.

Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, first floor unit located in the Stones Throw condominium complex. Washer and dryer in unit. Tile and carpet flooring. Lanai overlooking pond and fountain. Pool and heated spa. Tennis courts. BBQ grills. Clubhouse. Lush landscaping. Excellent location!! Close to shopping, restaurants, beaches, downtown St. Petersburg, movie theaters, gym, Pinellas Trail, parks, schools, St. Pete College, USF St. Pete, etc. Basic cable included, water, trash. Sorry, NO pets. Application fee $40 for background check AND $100 for HOA application.